Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530,781 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $133,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.46. The firm has a market cap of $830.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,064,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,252,135. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

