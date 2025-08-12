Callan Family Office LLC Sells 4,149 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $548,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,880.80. This represents a 35.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.43 and a 12 month high of $121.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

