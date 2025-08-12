Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 207,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,544,000 after purchasing an additional 16,846 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VOO stock opened at $584.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $588.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

