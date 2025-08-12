Iyo Bank Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Iyo Bank Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 165.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.9% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.5% during the first quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

