Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 146,860 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 28,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.76. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 20th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

