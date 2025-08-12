Trajan Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $1,454,667,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Express by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 27,625.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $581,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $886,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $600,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.4%

AXP opened at $296.27 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $329.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.61 and its 200-day moving average is $290.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. The trade was a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock valued at $40,555,901. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 target price on American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

