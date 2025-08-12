Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,770,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,229 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $338,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Citigroup by 495.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.54.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $96.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

