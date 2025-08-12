Trajan Wealth LLC Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trajan Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 841.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,774,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,676,000 after purchasing an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.7%

IEFA stock opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.