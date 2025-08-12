1,000 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.21.

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $650.75 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.07 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.07. The firm has a market cap of $177.15 billion, a PE ratio of 156.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.90.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

