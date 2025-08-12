Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $232.53 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 605,846 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,968 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $232,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $333.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

