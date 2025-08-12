Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 579,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 79,293 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 834,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 273,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CMG opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

