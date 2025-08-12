Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.86. The company has a market cap of $431.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.95, a PEG ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $187.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 10,214 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,337,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,470.60. This trade represents a 81.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock worth $196,472,623. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

