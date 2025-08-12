Rathbones Group PLC Has $40.56 Million Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $40,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,632 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $777,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,034,000 after acquiring an additional 838,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,438,000 after acquiring an additional 781,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $275.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.87 and a 200-day moving average of $222.43. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $277.18. The company has a market cap of $291.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

