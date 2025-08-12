LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 62,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 58.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,010 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 856.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957,928 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $389,861,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $407,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041,990 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581,030 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC dropped their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.