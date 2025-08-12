Core Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Core Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,218.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,232.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,096.90. The stock has a market cap of $517.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $627.07 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

