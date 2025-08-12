Callan Family Office LLC Sells 282 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 863,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $427,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $471.85 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.89 and its 200 day moving average is $527.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total transaction of $1,386,672.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. The trade was a 13.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

