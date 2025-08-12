SouthState Corp Buys 235 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% during the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $354.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $308.84 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $301,301.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.