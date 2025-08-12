MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,292.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,431.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,250.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,795.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.