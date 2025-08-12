Top Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 9th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, Oracle, Rocket Lab, and ServiceNow are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks, or inventory, consist of the raw materials, work-in-progress items and finished goods that a producer holds at various stages of its production cycle. Proper management of these stocks ensures continuous production flow, guards against supply chain disruptions and balances the costs of carrying inventory with the need to meet customer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $241.91. 10,540,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,379,486. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $248.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.91. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,969. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,301,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average is $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,118,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,760,988. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.31 and a beta of 2.17. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $871.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $982.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $944.74. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

