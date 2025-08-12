Promising Fintech Stocks To Follow Now – August 9th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, Carlyle Group, Q2, WEX, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, and DeFi Development are the seven Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of companies that leverage technology to offer, improve or automate financial services—from digital payments and online lending to robo-advisors, insurtech and blockchain solutions. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to innovation-driven growth (and the higher volatility) characteristic of the modern financial technology sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $18.88 on Friday, hitting $2,353.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,695. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,437.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,241.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,914,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,490,802. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.60 and a beta of 2.28.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ CG traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,057. Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Q2 (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 981,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,532. Q2 has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,473.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.56.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.38. The stock had a trading volume of 348,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,234. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPI traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 598,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,635. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12 month low of $75.90 and a 12 month high of $131.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

DeFi Development (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFDV traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,912. DeFi Development has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $304.98 million, a P/E ratio of -62.01 and a beta of -7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74.

