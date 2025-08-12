HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $426,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $206.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average of $198.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

