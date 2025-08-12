McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Persistent Asset Partners Ltd

Persistent Asset Partners Ltd lessened its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.5% of Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 52,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,760 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,348. The trade was a 30.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,817 shares of company stock worth $37,461,210. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.73.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $673.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $713.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $680.90. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. McKesson Corporation has a 1 year low of $464.42 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

