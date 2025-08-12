Trajan Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,795,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,542,000 after purchasing an additional 121,709 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $120.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

