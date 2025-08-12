Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 92,003 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $171,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.94. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $451.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

