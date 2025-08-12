Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,298 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $103,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.65 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
