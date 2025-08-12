Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,298 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $103,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $333.65 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

