Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,621,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,630,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,392,000 after buying an additional 1,347,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $1,712,994,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,313,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,216,000 after buying an additional 685,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $115.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.01. The stock has a market cap of $265.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KGI Securities started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

