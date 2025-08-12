Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,056,455 shares in the company, valued at $100,511,128.70. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,080,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $104.01 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $105.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $830.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.