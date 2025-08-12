Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,683 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.7%

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.90.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.