Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after purchasing an additional 337,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after purchasing an additional 505,083 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $216.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

