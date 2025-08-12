Callan Family Office LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $1,128.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,133.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,057.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $985.88.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total value of $4,978,539.54. Following the sale, the director owned 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

