Callan Family Office LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Callan Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $240.04 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.68 and a 200-day moving average of $230.41.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

