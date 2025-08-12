Saiph Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Saiph Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,108,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.1%
MA stock opened at $573.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.76 and its 200 day moving average is $553.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $453.89 and a one year high of $594.71. The firm has a market cap of $518.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.33.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,453 shares of company stock worth $20,178,667 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
