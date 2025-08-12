Saiph Capital LLC Buys 502 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Saiph Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 0.5% of Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $572.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $550.00 and a 200-day moving average of $512.39. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $576.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

