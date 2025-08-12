Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,364.25 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,399.27 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,566.21 and a 200 day moving average of $5,105.18. The company has a market capitalization of $173.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

