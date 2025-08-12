iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.49.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

