Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

