Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,720,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SYK stock opened at $376.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.86.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

