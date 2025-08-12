Cypress Capital Group Has $534,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.27 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.60. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.