Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 555 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average is $140.57. The stock has a market cap of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.