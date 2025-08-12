Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) is Strategy Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Strategy Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 5.6% of Strategy Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Strategy Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $59,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,365,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,047,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $482,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $362,773,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $241.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $248.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.16%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

