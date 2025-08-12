Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,274 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $131,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,922,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,369,000 after buying an additional 1,816,865 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $111,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $84.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.14. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

