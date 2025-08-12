Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159,987 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Accenture worth $215,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $238.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $236.96 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,387.05. The trade was a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.21.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

