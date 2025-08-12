Prudential PLC Sells 19,205 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ADP opened at $303.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.63 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

