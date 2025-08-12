Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 68 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 340.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $556.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $566.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.28 and its 200-day moving average is $511.34.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
