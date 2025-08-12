Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,661 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $16,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. The trade was a 5.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ELV opened at $290.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.51. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.19.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

