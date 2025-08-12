Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $141,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,472,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,017 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 228,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 117,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 169,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

Shopify Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.15. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $156.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

