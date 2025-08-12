American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,108 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $132,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.