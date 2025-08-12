Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 85,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 341,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,100,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

