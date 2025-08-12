The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2%

DIS opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.