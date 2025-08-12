Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,111,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,681 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,257,004,000 after buying an additional 4,629,976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,402,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. HSBC lowered their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

